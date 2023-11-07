West Ham United shared a clip of Mohammed Kudus's goal against Brentford, and Stonebwoy's song played in background

The song they chose was a live band rendition of Stonebwoy's Gidigba song, and it made many Ghanaians excited

The comment section of the video, which was shared on West Ham's official TikTok page, was filled with Ghanaians admiring West Ham's support for Kudus

English football club West Ham United, in celebration of Mohammed Kudus, shared a video clip of the spectacular goal by Mohammed Kudus against Brentford. What made this moment even more special was the choice of music accompanying the clip, Stonebwoy's Gidigba.

Mohammed Kudus celebrating, West Ham logo Photo Source: West Ham United

Source: Instagram

The song they picked was a live band version of Stonebwoy's Gidigba. The tune was one of the biggest songs on the 5th Dimension album and has become a favourite in Ghana and beyond.

The clip and the music caught the attention of many Ghanaians. The video was shared on West Ham's official TikTok page, and the comment section became a virtual gathering place for Ghanaians to express their excitement and appreciation for the club's support of Kudus. Many people were also impressed by the song choice and praised West Ham's social media team.

West Ham win the hearts of Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ralf Kobby wrote:

Westham United TikTok admin finally listened to me dz is the perfect song for Kudus cuz he dey form gidigidi

Sir Flames commented:

The smoothness of the song just completes the goal. Kudus to the world

Emerald Djabakie reacted:

You guys are doing a great job, keep it up yeah

West Ham United play another Ghanaian song

In a similar story, West Ham United celebrated Mohammed Kudus by sharing a video compilation of his performance against Arsenal with a Black Sherif tune in the background.

The football club were excited about Mohammed Kudus' performances since joining the football club, bagging 5 goals in 7 games.

Ghanaians in the comment section of the video were excited to see Mohammed Kudus get the recognition he deserved.

Source: YEN.com.gh