Baby Maxin, the daughter of seasoned actress Nana Ama McBrown, dropped beautiful pictures after taking a break from social media.

Baby Maxin shares beautiful pictures with her mother on Onua Showtime. Image Credit: @iambabymaxin

Source: Instagram

Maxin drops beautiful pictures

In the caption of the post she made on her official Instagram page, she acknowledged that she had been away from social media for a very long time.

She noted that she had missed her thousands of followers dearly as she graced the gram with heartwarming moments she shared with her mother.

"Hello Everyone it been a long time and I miss you," she wrote in the caption.

The pictures were captured on the stage of the show her mother hosts on Onua TV, Onua Showtime, which is aired every Friday and Sunday.

Baby Maxin posed with her mother, Mrs McBrown Mensah, as they hugged and showed off their beauty.

The five-year-old wore a short-sleeved white dress with a stylish neckline. His hair was braided into twists with colourful ribbons.

McBrown and Baby Maxin on Onua TV.

Reactions to Baby Maxin's photos

Many people talked about the beautiful bond between McBrown and Maxin. Below are the heartwarming reactions:

thinkafricv said:

"We miss you too Maxin 😍😍😍😍 you are all grown up"

ophelgyawu said:

"Hi angel Maxin ❤️..You are loved🥰"

tinababy_gh_blogger said:

"Wow, beautiful Queen and adorable princess ❤️❤️❤️"

sweetanimrs said:

"Miss u too princess❤️"

keishawilliams14 said:

"We miss you too mama😍❤️🙌. Stay safe 🙏 ❤️"

akorfa_millie said:

"So beautiful 😍"

McBrown marks her adopted daughter's 3rd birthday

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown's adopted daughter turned heads with her beautiful outfits for her 3rd birthday shoot.

The 3-year-old fashionista posed in different angles in stylish outfits and shoes. Many commented on McBrown's post to wish her adopted child a happy birthday.

Source: YEN.com.gh