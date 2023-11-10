Selorm Magdalene Gafah was announced as the winner of this year's Ghana Most Beautiful beauty contest on October 8, 2023

About a month after the grand finale, Selorm has now been presented with the car, promised as part of her prize package

Videos of Selorm beaming with smiles while inspecting her new car for the first time excite her fans

Volta Region's representative, Selorm Magdalene Gafah was adjudged the ultimate queen after 12 weeks in the house, surviving seven eviction episodes.

Selorm Gafah beat the likes of Naa Ayeley Hammond from the Greater Accra Region, Nurah from the Northern Region, Kwartemaa from the Bono Region and Aduanige from the Upper East Region to clinch the trophy in a keenly contested competition.

For winning, the competition, Selorm was entitled to an amount of GH¢15,000, a Camon 20 brand new phone from Tecno and GH¢5,000 worth of products from the company.

GMB winner, Selorm kisses her prize Photo source: Instagram/TV3Ghana

Selorm Magdalene Gafah's car finally presented

Selorm began her ambassadorial duties as a queen shortly after the 2023 grand finale.

She was recently seen on TV rallying support for the affected victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage incident.

Today, November 10, 2023, Selorm was invited to the premises of the pageant's auto sponsor, MG Auto Ghana Limited in Accra.

Managers of the auto brand, presented the car's keys to Selorm after she inspected it and acknowledged her new gift with a kiss in a new video shared online.

Netizens react as Selorm Gafah finally lays hands on her promised car

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens who were excited to see Selorm finally receive her prize.

sammie_.himself said:

but the kisses are too much

antwi6399 remarked:

Sister take it easy # is yours forever

beberoselyn2023 wrote:

Congratulations queen Serlom❤️❤️❤️

coco_eddie7 exclaimed:

The crown could never have fits anybody BETTER than the real OwnerGo Mama Yakagbe we gat ur back

2015 Ghana's most beautiful contest winner called to the bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneba Akosua Safoah, popularly known as Esi who won the 2015 edition has been called to the Ghana bar.

Esi was seen with presidential candidate hopeful Alan Kyeremanten as she celebrated her new milestone.

