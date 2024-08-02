Actress Akuapem Poloo congratulated American rapper Cardi B on expecting her third child moments after filing for divorce from her baby daddy and rapper Offset

The actress wrote a beautiful message sharing her excitement about her idol welcoming another child

Poloo's fans hinted that she was next, while others excitedly congratulated Cardi B in the post's comment section

Actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo congratulated American rapper Cardi B after announcing she was expecting her third child with her estranged husband, rapper Offset.

Akuapem Poloo congratulates Cardi B for expecting her third child. Image Credit: @akuapem_poloo @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Akuapem Poloo congratulates Cardi B

Akuapem Poloo took to her Instagram page to share Cardi B's maternity pictures, which she used to announce to the world that she was expecting her third child.

The Ghanaian socialite excitedly wrote a heartwarming caption congratulating the 31-year-old rapper.

Poloo then referred to Cardi B as her twin and acknowledged that she was a strong woman in relation to her filing for divorce from her rapper and baby daddy Offset moments before announcing that she was pregnant.

"W T F BARDIIIIIIIIIIIII Baby number 3 wow congratulations @iamcardib sweet twinny my Strong woman👅👅👅👅👅👅👅"

Akuapem Poloo congratulated Cardi B.

Reactions to Poloo's message to Cardi B

Some fervent fans of Poloo on Instagram commented that she was next in line to welcome her second child after her son. Others also congratulated Cardi B on expecting her third child.

The heartwarming messages are below:

overwisegh said:

"My Poloo you for join another baby ooo"

bherrie_x said:

"Congratulations to her ❤️❤️ can’t wait to see Kulture and Waves twinny 😍"

ohemaa.blizzy said:

"This is so beautiful, congratulations to her 🎉❤️❤️"

jenniff735 said:

"I love her strength, she is rich and still taken nonsense to her children at one place 🔥🔥🔥"

_eiiroger said:

"Poloo is next la...🙌❤️"

sincerelybrinaa__ said:

"Congratulations baby girl❤️😍"

yaaqueen25 said:

"Waaow congratulations to her🙌❤️❤️❤️"

Akuapem Poloo angrily smashes man's Mercedes-Benz

YEN.com.gh reported that socialite Akuapem Poloo, in a video, smashed musician Theo Vesachi's Mercedes-Benz with a hammer after a misunderstanding.

The video circulated on social media showed an angry Akuapem Poloo smashing the vehicle's windscreen.

The video sparked reactions from Ghanaians. Some questioned Poloo's actions, while others felt the entire thing was staged for clout.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh