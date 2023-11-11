Black Stars Midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman Badu and his wife Reggietta Affua Arthur tied the knot on Saturday, November 11, 2023

Videos of the luxury fleet of cars used in their white wedding has gone viral on social media

Many people admired the splash of wealth on their wedding day

The white wedding of Black Stars Midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman Badu and his wife Reggietta Affua Arthur was held on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Emmanuel Agyeman Badu and his wife's white wedding. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The white wedding of Emmanuel Agyeman Badu and his wife Reggietta Affua Arthur

Videos of the luxury cars used in the white wedding of Emmanuel Agyeman Badu and his wife Reggietta Affua Arthur have surfaced online.

Leading the fleet of cars was a red Lamborghini Aventador. Other luxury cars in the video were a white Rolls-Royce Ghost, and a white Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Some of the other luxury rides included a black 2022 RAM 1500 TRX, and a black Mercedes-Benz G-Class to mention a few.

All the cars had custom number plates, Bareg-8-23, which represented a combination of their names Badu and Reggrietta, Bareg, and their wedding date.

Video of the luxury cars used for the white wedding of Emmanuel Agyeman Badu and his wife Reggietta Affua Arthur.

Another video of the fleet of luxury cars driving on the streets in style for the white wedding of Emmanuel Agyeman Badu and his wife Reggietta Affua Arthur.

Ghanaians react to the video of the luxury cars used for the white wedding

Many people admired the fleet of luxury cars used for the white wedding ceremony of Emmanuel Agyeman Badu and his wife, Reggietta Affua Arthur.

Below are some of the comments:

bloodkontomire said:

Calling my Okada make we go. Shay dem say be content with what you have wait for the convoy. My okada ppl gather for long convo.

jayzzel_marvin said:

You don't wan show location make boys come chop jollof erh .

mark_bellie1 said:

Ahh I want to know if this squad drive their car through town cos I don’t see proper road for here oo. Or dem use am for their areas saaa

unruly_kingshid said:

Na Ghana here this? Ei

emmappiah18 said:

Kempinski too , money dey Ghana not all us dey cry some dey pretend.

zoogah_1 said:

Poverty is an option

younhg_wealth_ said:

So all the cars are for him wow.

Fleet of luxury cars pulled up at Agyemang Badu's traditional wedding

YEN.com.gh reported that the traditional wedding of Agyemang Badu captivated many with its opulence and grandeur.

The highlight of the event was the fleet of luxury cars that graced the occasion, turning heads and sparking conversations about the lavish display of wealth.

A video shared by blogger GH Kwaku captured the moment the footballer and his friends were spotted flaunting their affluence as the wedding convoy paraded through the streets.

The convoy boasted an impressive lineup of high-end, expensive car brands, leaving onlookers in awe of the sheer extravagance on display.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh