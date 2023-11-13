Shatta Wale has been ordered by an Accra court to pay an amount of $120k to organisers of the Wildaland festival

This comes after a two-year legal battle between both parties after Shatta Wale failed to appear for a performance

In a new video, the artiste has shared his side of the story and what really transpired

Ghanaian musician, Charles Nii Armah, popularly called Shatta Wale has been ordered to pay Maverick City Entertainment, organisers of the Wildaland festival an amount of $120,000 and other reliefs for failing to show up for a performance in 2021.

Shatta Wale reportedly confirmed on live TV that he received $120k during an interview last year, bragging about it in other social media posts.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the dancehall artiste is seen explaining what led to the breach of contract, unveiling new twists to the issue.

Shatta Wale names BullGod and Sadiq Abdulai Abu as agents of his Wildaland fiasco

According to Shatta Wale, he was booked to perform another gig in Tema on December 26, 2021, and made it clear to Sadiq during the negotiations.

Due to this, Shatta Wale said in the new video published online that he opted to perform on the festival's second day, which was on December 27, 2021, as agreed by both parties.

Unbeknownst to him, Shatta Wale's manager by then, Bullgod signed the performance contract for Wildaland which bound him to perform on Day 1.

Despite the scheduling conflict, Shatta Wale added that he made it to the venue only to be greeted by an order from Sadiq Abdulai Abu not to let the musician or any of his team members in.

He insinuated that Sadiq had ulterior motives during the Wildaland festival dealings in 2021, which has now escalated to a legal battle with Maverick City Entertainment.

Netizens react as Shatta Wale narrates his side of the story

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as Shatta Wale narrated his side of Wildaland legal issue.

bigquammy said

If Bulldog signed it as 26th December regardless of verbally agreeing it can be used against him. So if that’s the case then Bull do Shatta dirty

mzz_shugga added

I think u got to be very careful n personally read ur contracts. Do not ever trust my human to cushion u cuz dat assumption has crippled creatives

don_kidi22 remarked

BullGod no dey read before he do something he talks basabasa

Baba Sadiq launches political campaign

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu had transitioned from entertainment to politics, running for the Okaikoi Central parliamentary position on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He leaves behind a stellar legacy in the entertainment industry, having founded the 3 Music networks and managed high-end brands including the Wildaland Festival.

