Three foreigners got many people laughing hard when they tried to pronounce Akrobeto's name on their show

In the video, they watched one of Akrobeto's recent videos from The Real News and reacted to it

Many Ghanaians hailed the famous comic actor in the comments

A video of three white men trying to mention the name of Ghanaian comic actor Akrobeto on their show has gone viral on social media.

Akrobeto goes international. Image Credit: @akrobeto and @sirrdanys

Source: TikTok

Foreign men pronounce Akrobeto's name in video

In the video, the three white men were seated around a table as they spoke about Akrobeto's funny videos from UTV's The Real News that have gone viral.

At the beginning of the video, they tried to mention Akrobeto's name, which they struggled heavily.

They then watched one of Akrobeto's videos were he tried to mention the names of footballers that played in the game between Chelsea and Manchester City.

Video of three white men trying to pronounce Akrobeto's name on their show.

Ghanaians shared their opinions on the video

The video got many people laughing hard. Others also hailed Akrobeto for being recognised by podcasters in the international market.

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians after watching the video:

NUNGUA MANTS3 said:

Imagine you crying over broken heart and you slightly came across the REAL NEWS

..ll..xta..ll.. said:

I’m on the floor eeeii Akrobeto

Sinkomining_11 said:

The way you find it difficult to pronounce Akrobeto the same Akrobeto also find difficult to pronounce your names..no difference

All Movies said:

Ghana my beloved country. Akrobeto international world wide herrrrrrrrrrr

Abbie An said:

Looking at the status of Ghana now, our motto is “Ghana…”, then u respond “nea ehiaa ne wo bundle”

Bibii Jones said:

He’s seriously struggling, and they think it’s a joke

Source: YEN.com.gh