Asamoah Gyan and Baffour Gyan, in a video, listened to music as they cruised through town in their vehicle

The two brothers warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians with their bond as they enjoyed each other's company

In the comments section of the video, some fans pointed out how much the two brothers bore a striking resemblance

Asamoah Gyan and Baffour Gyan, in a video shared on TikTok, were seen cruising through town in their vehicle as they enjoyed listening to music together. The video, which quickly gained traction on social media, captured the strong bond between the two brothers, warming the hearts of many Ghanaians.

In the video, the Gyan brothers could be seen immersed in the rhythm of the music, showing their joy and friendship. The video impressed many Ghanaians, who appreciated the connection between the siblings.

In the comments section of the video, admirers could not help but notice the uncanny resemblance between Asamoah and Baffour. Fans pointed out the striking similarities, noting the shared features that the pair had.

Some folks said they were happy that Asamoah and Baffour Gyan did not let money separate them. They mentioned that they had respect for the former Black Stars players.

Asamoah Gyan and Baffour Gyan warm hearts

user8122950244561 said:

I met dis two guys at the ministry of sports one time and they dey are very lovely

PROPHET AFODANYI ADDO said:

Very beautiful, this is what we call brotherly love

Asolodre_81 commented:

which one be baby jet they resemble too much

Bra Yankee reacted:

one good thing in life is to have a caring elder brother.

fresh Ahmed said:

this is how brothers should be living atleast upon his money all the fame he still gives the elderly One the maximum respect god bless you baby jet.

Asamoah Gyan praises Ashimeru

In another story, Asamoah Gyan has reacted to Ghana's World Cup qualifier game against Madagascar.

The former skipper of the Black Stars commended Majeed Ashimeru for his stellar performance in the game.

Many people who reacted to the post agreed with him.

