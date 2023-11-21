Stephen Appiah shared a picture of him and his son looking dapper in all-black suits at Birmingham

He spoke about their relationship and how he has grown to see his son as his friend

Many people cheered them in the comments, while others admired their unbreakable bond

Former Black Stars Captain Stephen Appiah and his son Larry Appiah stole the hearts of many Ghanaians with their unbreakable bond as they slayed in suits.

Stephen Appiah and his son Larry Appiah at Birmingham. Image Credit: @stephenappiahofficial

Stephen Appiah and son Larry Appiah slay in suits

Stephen Appiah shared a lovely picture on his Instagram page speaking about the relationship he has with his son, Larry Appiah.

Father and son twinned in all-black suits as they stood next to each other while beaming with smiles.

Captioning the post, Stephen Appiah hinted that despite Larry being his son, their bond has grown such that he considers him more as a friend.

See the lovely caption he wrote below:

We became friends, not just Father and Son @larryappiah__ #MenInSuit #dapper #chorkormanian #stepapplifestyle

Photo of Stephen Appiah and his son Larry Appiah at Birmingham.

Fans admire the bond between Stephen Appiah and his son Larry Appiah

Many people spoke about how handsome Stephen Appiah and his son Larry Appiah looked in the photo.

Others also hailed the retired Ghanaian footballer by calling him Mr C, which referred to Captain since he was the Captain of the Black Stars.

celebrities_arena said:

The Leader and the Boss

princedavidosei said:

Grace and blessings ❤️

nii_osabu_lozo said:

This is beautiful! This is the dream of every father. Congratulations Larry, keep making Daddy and the whole family proud

roygeneralmadcap said:

That's what's up

sam_kwamz said:

Legend in Birmingham

benrd_boat said:

Birmingham

mrfitnessgh said:

Our Dr what great height?

uniquecisca44 said:

My caring and humble son

tippshiveblog said:

@hectorkot I see you and Mr C, onaaaa.

Stephen Appiah's son graduates from Birmingham University

YEN.com.gh reported that one of Stephen Appiah's sons had graduated from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

Larry Appiah graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Commerce.

In an Instagram post, Stephen Appiah said he and the family were proud of Larry's achievement and wished him well in his next endeavour.

