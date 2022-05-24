A video of the lovely daughter of Strongman Burner has surfaced online with the young girl showing off her dance moves

Simona Osei Burner was spotted in a video by YEN.com.gh dancing to Obaapa Christy's song, 'The Glory'

She was dressed in kaba and slit and this had admirers liken her outfit to that of an old lady or grandmother

Daughter of Ghanaian rapper, Strongman Burner has gotten people on the internet in a breathtaking state with her new video.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of Simona Osei Strong, she was seen dancing to Obaapa Christy's song, 'The Glory'.

Simona Osei Burner. Photo Source: @simonaoseistrong

Source: Instagram

The young girl was dressed in a red African print outfit styled in old-fashioned kaba (top) and slit (skirt). She wore a puff sleeved pleated top with a skirt that had a low slit. She had a blue and red scarf wrapped around her head. She wore a pair of pink sandals and a set of beaded bracelet on her wrist.

The video had her father, Strongman Burner comment:

Bby ❤️

Fans and admirers of the little Strongman burner likened her outfit, dance moves and composure as that of an old lady or grandmother.

Fans react to Simona Osei's grandma lookalike video

kumasitv:

Kaish my love me Koraa I don’t have kabba and slit ‍♀️‍♀️

miz_akua_sylvia:

Eei Grandma Simona ❤️❤️

citizen_afya:

Eeeii Maame Simona

sahagenius:

Is d shoulders for me

adwoa__monney:

This girl

immaamefosuaa:

This dressing de3 I guess is a Pentecostal Church ❤️❤️❤️

emefs_curves_empire:

Chaaa my little granny,u demm looking sweet

mandynanaachiaa:

❤️adorable

akosua_adwubi_arthur:

I’ve watched countless times I just love you

simonastrongfanpage:

Eeei kabba ne slit no y3 kama paaaa

