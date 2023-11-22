Celebrated Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah looked gorgeous in a black cut-out dress that showed off her sides and her thick curves

She was spotted at the Lighthouse album listening party of Ghanaian musician Akwaboah

The comment section of the post was filled with heart and love emojis as fans expressed how they felt after seeing her in the video

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah turned many heads online when a video of her slaying in a black cut-out dress at Akwaboah's Lighthouse album listening party emerged.

Benedicta Gafah dazzles at Akwaboah's album listening party

Benedicta Gafah looked stunning in a long black dress that had both sides cut out, with gold ornaments on black strings attached to her waistline to show off her ribs and accentuate her curves.

The dress showed off her well-defined bosoms and her voluptuous figure. The talented actress paired the dress with black sandal heels.

Benedicta Gafah rocked a beautiful black frontal lace wig that was parted in the middle and left to hang across her back.

In the video, she was spotted on the red carpet of Akwaboah's Lighthouse listening party posing for pictures and twirling and showing off her lovely look to the flashing cameras.

Video of Benedicta Gafah arriving at the Lighthouse album listening party of Akwaboah.

