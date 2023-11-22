Fameye has taken social media by storm after announcing his new collaboration with Black Sherif

This will be the first major collaboration involving both artistes, after several requests from fans

Netizens couldn't hide their joy and have begun counting down to the song's release

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Fameye have taken fans by surprise after announcing his forthcoming record.

The record will be a collaboration between the singer and his colleague Black Sherif

Fans of both artistes have been anticipating such an effort for a long time and have begun teasing each other about what to expect.

Fameye announces collaboration with Black Sherif Photo source: Facebook/Fameye, Facebook/Blacksherif

Fameye's collaboration with Black Sherif to be released in 10 days

According to Fameye, his collaboration with Black Sherif, who recently won a BET award, would sound be ready in 10 days.

His post about this collaboration has excited scores of netizens who believe him to be similar to Black Sherif in several ways, especially in the emotional depth embedded in their lyrics.

Fameye for one was currently in the news after a fan opened up on how one of his songs helped him overcome a self-harm attempt.

For some fans, the artistes' ability to channel strong emotions into their music is something they are looking forward to with this collaboration.

Netizens react to Fameye' collaboration with Black Sherif

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from fans as they count down to the release of Fameye's new collaboration.

Da Vyd Dodzi said:

poverty will run away and there will be tears of joy. I can't wait for this particular project

Buba Bsterling exclaimed:

The greatest collaboration is about to shake the world

Joey Papps wrote:

Make I go find handkerchief. Them go inspire me and then make me cry at the same time

@AccraGuyy remarked:

The streets have been looking forward to this collaboration for so many reasons

@JamesTiger98 added:

It’s rumored that the sound engineer cried after listening to the song.

Fameye acknowledges the efforts of fan who almost killed himself

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fameye had sent an emotional message to a fan who broke down on TV crying over a scary self-harm episode.

The singer shared an emotional story to urge his embattled fans on and proclaimed that such moments were more valuable to him than awards.

