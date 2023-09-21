Black Sherif shared photos of him in an oversized outfit, which got many social media users laughing

The musician rocked a leather red jacket and a large black leather shorts which reached up to his feet and complemented it with crocs

The outfit sparked a lot of funny reactions, with many saying the musician had an unconventional fashion sense

Popular Ghanaian musician Black Sherif shared photographs of himself donning an outrageously oversized outfit that set social media ablaze with laughter.

The images showed the artiste confidently rocking a bright red leather jacket paired with excessively large black leather shorts that nearly touched his feet. To complete this eccentric ensemble, Black Sherif opted for a pair of casual Crocs.

The moment these images hit the internet, they quickly became a hot topic of conversation. Social media users could not contain their amusement and dropped funny comments. Many could not help but comment on Black Sherif's unconventional fashion sense.

The bold fashion statement raised eyebrows, with some fans and fashion enthusiasts commending the artist for his unique style. They praised his boldness in pushing boundaries and expressing himself through clothing.

Black Sherif sparks funny reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

adusaesther said:

Those rushing to the comment section you are stepping on me Eiiiii Blacko hmmmm

mzz_browngh commented

U ppl should bring him back to Ghana oo,,be like the cold Dey enter e head

lees.jar said:

Me dier onsesa mu na edien nie ah As3 bosom bi Asake kraa agyae saa nnocma Wei y3 ah

akpmosaic wrote:

This one Yaya do so, how would the look alike keep up with the fashion aspect?

