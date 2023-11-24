Ghanaian mortuary workers have threatened to embark on a strike citing several issues related to their work

Sarkodie reacted to the news, empathising with the mortuary workers and advocating on their behalf

His tweet has influenced scores of netizens to join the fight against the embattled mortuary workers

BET award-winning rapper, Sarkodie has added his voice to the growing concerns of Ghanaian mortuary workers.

According to the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG), all efforts to gain attention from the government over their poor working decisions have fallen on deaf ears hence their action to strike starting Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Sarkodie was touched by the plights of the mortuary workers, establishing that they were underpaid and underrated.

Sarkodie advocates for mortuary workers Photo source: Facebook/Sarkodie

According to Sarkodie, the decision of mortuary workers to strike is one that will heavily affect Ghanaians.

The rapper, who is the most decorated rapper in Ghana and on the continent, leveraged his significant reach and underscored the importance of mortuary workers in Ghana.

Sarkodie in his tweet advocated for the mortuary workers to be paid better and given the right equipment for work.

He directed his grievances to the responsible institution, tagging the Ministry of Health in his post.

Netizens react to Sarkodie's advocacy for mortuary workers

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they talked about Sarkodie's advocacy.

@Sir_Kwofae said:

Sarkodie is always right

@GhConcra wrote:

I agree with you on this Obidi. These people suffer from stigmatization in society and deserve more but our government doesn't care. It's sad

@wasty_more remarked:

In other countries these types of work comes with a lot of incentives so as to entice and motivate the people who are into it as their work is so important but In Africa they're mostly overlooked. Sad

@drop_las added:

Sometimes I wonder how they’re able to cope with such jobs! It’s really sad when you don’t give them the right salaries & equipments cos a lotta people wouldn’t like to work there so those who choose to work there must be treated very well.

Sarkodie advisees Ghanaians to be mindful of political leaders

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Sarkodie had cautioned young Ghanaians to be more mindful of their political choices.

As Ghana heads into the polls in 2024, the rapper established political decisions had implications for the entire country therefore young people must be responsible for their political choices.

