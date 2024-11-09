Fake Baltasar Engonga Account Crushes On Serwaa Amihere, GHOne TV Blasts Him
- GHOne TV went off on a fake Facebook account of the former ANIF boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga, after they expressed admiration for their seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere
- The handler of the GHOne TV Facebook account warned the fake handler to be careful with their utterances
- The post got many people laughing hard in the comment section, with many sharing their views
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
A fake Facebook account bearing the name of the former Director General of Equatorial Guinea's National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), Baltasar Ebang Engonga, has caused a stir on social media.
GHOne TV blasts fake Baltasar account
This comes after the fake account expressed admiration for Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere in the comment section of a video posted by GHOne TV.
The video of Miss Amihere was captured during an interview with musician and fashion icon Elijah Birdman, where he spoke about his $450k giant gold chain and his music career, among other things.
In the comment section, the fake Mr Engonga account wrote,
"Who is this woman. She looks nice 🤤"
After spotting the comment, the handler of the GHOne TV account replied to the fake former ANIF boss' words by cautioning him.
"Hey Hey Hey... Be careful😑😑😑"
About Baltasar Engonga
The Equatorial Guinean former ANIF boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga, was charged with allegedly misappropriating funds and fraud.
However, during investigations, it was discovered that he had over 400 tapes with several women, some of which surfaced on social media.
Upon this discovery, Mr Engonga is not being investigated if he spread STDs to these women he had an affair with.
Fake Baltasar account crushes on Serwaa.
Reactions to the Facebook interaction
The interaction between the fake Baltasar account and the GHOne TV handler got many people laughing hard in the comment section.
John Dumelo replaces faulty streetlights in the Airport Residential Area, video trends as peeps hail him
Below are the opinions of social media users:
delay.ba said:
"That’s me laughing behind 😂😂😂"
caltarcular said:
"The laugh is what is killing me ooo😂😂"
kofimessi10 said:
"Target set...Ready to achieve your mission...You have my full support...tik tok tik tok mission accomplished"
efyaangie said:
"Ghana, we play too much😂😂"
caltarcular said:
"If this man dey for Ghana nan ka admin go beat am😂"
mr_antwi_christian said:
"😂😂😂admin dey tear warning"
Beautiful photo of Baltasar's wife trends
YEN.com.gh reported that Baltasar Ebang Engonga, the former Director General of ANIF, went viral after details of his over 400 tapes emerged online.
Amid the trends, one thing that had many people talking was when a no-makeup look of his beautiful wife surfaced online.
Many people talked about how beautiful she looked while talking about the ill-treatment she had received from the renowned politician.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. She has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced digital reporting and fighting misinformation.