GHOne TV went off on a fake Facebook account of the former ANIF boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga, after they expressed admiration for their seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere

The handler of the GHOne TV Facebook account warned the fake handler to be careful with their utterances

The post got many people laughing hard in the comment section, with many sharing their views

A fake Facebook account bearing the name of the former Director General of Equatorial Guinea's National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), Baltasar Ebang Engonga, has caused a stir on social media.

GHOne TV blasts fake Baltasar Engonga Facebook account crushes on Serwaa Amihere. Image Credit: @africafactszone, @theghanainsider and @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

GHOne TV blasts fake Baltasar account

This comes after the fake account expressed admiration for Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere in the comment section of a video posted by GHOne TV.

The video of Miss Amihere was captured during an interview with musician and fashion icon Elijah Birdman, where he spoke about his $450k giant gold chain and his music career, among other things.

In the comment section, the fake Mr Engonga account wrote,

"Who is this woman. She looks nice 🤤"

After spotting the comment, the handler of the GHOne TV account replied to the fake former ANIF boss' words by cautioning him.

"Hey Hey Hey... Be careful😑😑😑"

About Baltasar Engonga

The Equatorial Guinean former ANIF boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga, was charged with allegedly misappropriating funds and fraud.

However, during investigations, it was discovered that he had over 400 tapes with several women, some of which surfaced on social media.

Upon this discovery, Mr Engonga is not being investigated if he spread STDs to these women he had an affair with.

Fake Baltasar account crushes on Serwaa.

Reactions to the Facebook interaction

The interaction between the fake Baltasar account and the GHOne TV handler got many people laughing hard in the comment section.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

delay.ba said:

"That’s me laughing behind 😂😂😂"

caltarcular said:

"The laugh is what is killing me ooo😂😂"

kofimessi10 said:

"Target set...Ready to achieve your mission...You have my full support...tik tok tik tok mission accomplished"

efyaangie said:

"Ghana, we play too much😂😂"

caltarcular said:

"If this man dey for Ghana nan ka admin go beat am😂"

mr_antwi_christian said:

"😂😂😂admin dey tear warning"

Beautiful photo of Baltasar's wife trends

YEN.com.gh reported that Baltasar Ebang Engonga, the former Director General of ANIF, went viral after details of his over 400 tapes emerged online.

Amid the trends, one thing that had many people talking was when a no-makeup look of his beautiful wife surfaced online.

Many people talked about how beautiful she looked while talking about the ill-treatment she had received from the renowned politician.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh