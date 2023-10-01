Highlife music legend Daddy Lumba celebrated his 59th birthday on Friday, September 29, 2023

Serwaa Amihere, one of Lumba's staunch fans, surprised the musician with a visit on his special day

The GHOne TV broadcaster released videos and photos of her time with Daddy Lumba on his birthday

Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere surprised music star Daddy Lumba as he celebrated his birthday.

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, turned 59 years old on Friday, September 29, 2023, and Serwaa paid him a visit.

In videos shared on her Snapchat, Serwaa was spotted in a happy mood with the legendary Highlife musician.

Serwaa Amihere celebrated Daddy Lumba's birthday with a special visit Photo source: @serwaa_amihere

Welcoming Serwaa, a surprised Lumba opened his arms to embrace the GHOne TV broadcaster who recently denied reports that she was leaving the station.

"I can't believe it," he shouted with a smile while Serwaa said her birthday wishes for him.

Serwaa Amihere and Daddy Lumba share champagne

After having a hearty chat with Lumba, Serwaa brought out a bottle of champagne to share with him.

Holding the bottle, she poured some into a wine glass for herself and also poured for the musician. They went on to sing some of Lumba's songs, Medo W'asem Bebree.

Watch below for the videos as reshared on Instagram by @entamoty.

Later, Serwaa shared some beautiful photos from her encounter with Daddy Lumba on her X handle.

Serwaa rides a red Lamborghini as she signs a new ambassadorial deal

Meanwhile, Serwaa Amihere was recently signed as a brand ambassador for a new energy drink brand.

Her unveiling captured attention after she was captured arriving at the event in a grand style. She rode in a Lamborghini, leaving many people awed by her progressive and lavish lifestyle.

After the Lamborghini went viral, Serwaa Amihere came out to clarify the ownership of the car.

She stated that she does not own it and that the company gave it to her to ride to the event to add colour to the unveiling ceremony.

