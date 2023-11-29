Vacs, in an interview with Zionfelix, opened up about comments made by Darko Vibes, calling him a villager

The producer revealed that Darko Vibes he worked with Darko Vibes when he was sleeping in a kiosk

Vacs worked with Darko Vibes when he burst onto the scene, producing multiple of his hit songs, but they have fallen out in recent times

Renowned producer Vacs, in an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, broke his silence on recent comments made by musician Darko Vibes, labelling him as a villager. Vacs shed light on their history, elaborating on a rift that had developed between the once-dynamic duo.

Vacs and Darko Vibes Photo Source: Darko Vibes, Darko Vibes

Source: Facebook

Vacs, who played a pivotal role in shaping Darko Vibes' early career, disclosed that they first collaborated during a period when the rising star was merely sleeping in a kiosk. The producer talked about the time when Darko Vibes burst onto the music scene, and together, they crafted multiple hit songs.

However, the harmony between Vacs and Darko Vibes has waned in recent times, leading to a fallout that has left fans puzzled. Vacs, who is known for his contributions to the success of many artists, including Darko Vibes, expressed his disappointment over the public comments made by his former friend.

Vacs sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

everymanisyourteacher9951 said:

This Darko Vibes and his "you villagers" antics is not going to help him at all. He was booked to perform in Oboasi, he told the organisers that, that place is a village.

kojo07ewura reacted:

What has sleeping in kiosk to do with someone calling you a villager please? Maybe I don't get.

stylefest8417 wrote:

When Kwaku manu interviews someone, go the other way round cos this and aggressive interview is the same. We can’t eat the same food from 2 joints

Strongman beefs Kwaku smoke

In another story, Strongman and Kweku Smoke have taken the internet by storm with their back-to-back rap feud.

In a post, Strongman threw a subtle shade at Kweku Smoke, thrilling scores of fans.

Netizens who have been following the recent happenings between both rappers weighed in on Strongman's new post.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh