M.anifest, a popular Ghanaian rapper, has disclosed the reasoning behind the lyrics in his music

The rapper, who is best known for his creative lyricism, brilliant wordplay and poetry, said he chooses lyrics that have a deeper meaning

M.anifest was speaking in a recent interview with media personality Andy Dosty on Hitz FM

M.anifest, an award-winning Ghanaian rapper and record producer, has opened up about his unique style of making music. According to him, music should have a deeper meaning; therefore, he uses lyrics that entertain and encourage the listener to think critically.

The No Shortcut To Heaven rapper stated that his music is inspired by the kind of songs he listened to while growing up. He added that it would be a pity for him to make music that people enjoy but cannot learn anything from.

M.anifest: Renowned Ghanaian Rapper Discloses How He Chooses His Lyrics.

M.anifest opens up on his style of rap

He was speaking in an interview with ace media personality Andy Dosty on Hitz FM's popular show Daybreak Hitz. The God MC further claimed that his lyrics require an analytical mind to understand. He used his popular song No Shortcut To Heaven as an analogy to back his claims.

That's what it means, right? And you get it, and if you don't get it, you understand what the song is about...I'm in the business of words. I'm not going to come and say, 'baby o, whine your waist o.' I'm going to come and tell you that, 'see adey slack, wondering about all the things adey lack, young gift to the black, gift the black and the rap.'

How many people understand everything Obrafour says on the hook? I'm going to question everyone in this studio and the public.

Netizens react to the video of M.anifest

Social media users shared their thoughts on M.anifest's statement. YEN.com.gh gathered some comments under the post. See some below.

nfreduagyeman said:

He did well. Everyone assumes that once a word is in the local language that they speak, they will understand it. Which is false

breezy_lit said:

Who tell you say being a rapper is not about schooling and being smart. Bro is in his own league for a reason

teddy_Dwyane also claimed:

He's just saying Sark and Shatta do thrash music

Fii5i added:

The best there is

i_Oskaa said:

M. just explained the reason for the Galamsey scene in the video

Manifest poses with his handsome son in new photo

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper M.anifest shared a lovely photo of his son. The photo caused a massive stir online as Ghanaians fell in love with the adorable boy.

Smiling wildly, the God MC wrapped his left arm around his son. The boy also wore a wide smile that warmed the hearts of netizens.

