Gospel singer and preacher Cecilia Marfo has described Black Sherif as one of her favourite artistes in Ghana

In an interview, the Afunumuba singer recounted how the rapper's Soja song made her cry the first time she heard it

She indicated that she would like to lay her hands on Black Sherif and pray for him

Ghanaian gospel singer Cecelia Marfo expressed her deep admiration for the talented rapper Black Sherif.

Marfo disclosed on Okay FM that she so likes Sherif that one of his songs, Soja, moved to tears the first time she heard it, emphasizing its emotional impact on her.

Speaking interview, Cecelia Marfo not only praised the quality of Black Sherif's music but also shared that the song resonated with her spirit, further solidifying her appreciation for the artiste's work.

The Afunumuba hitmaker who doubles as a pastor expressed her desire to lay hands on the BET Best International Flow winner and pray for for God's blessings.

"I like Black Sherif. I'm his fan. If I get him, I will pray for him. He is somebody whose song made me cry. That song called Soja Soja got me crying and I even told my husband that I feel him rough," she said.

Cecilia Marfo cries over decline in church membership

Meanwhile, Cecilia Marfo was recently reduced to tears as she recalled her ministry's tribulations.

In an interview on Joy Prime TV, she admitted that harsh criticisms from the likes of Ghanaian lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong and Diana Asamoah were to be blamed

The video where she broke down in uncontrollable tears gathered reactions from online users.

Obofour admonishes Ghanaians

Earlier, another preacher, Reverend Obofour, had urged Ghanaians to desist from consistently complaining about the economic challenges in Ghana.

The church founder, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sweet TV, admonished people to focus on the positive things in their lives and country.

