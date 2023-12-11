Controversial gospel musician has weighed in on the raging debate about betting among the youth in Ghana

The musician shared his opinions during an interview with Kumasi-based YouTuber Portfolio DJ

Netizens shared their thoughts on the gospel musician's explosive take on betting in Ghana

Gospel musician, Broda Sammy has added his voice to the ongoing debate about online sports betting in Ghana.

The musician in conversation with Portfolio DJ established that sports betting isn't a bad habit for Christians and non-Christians alike.

In a snippet of the interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, the artiste justified his assertion further.

Broda Sammy speaks on sports betting Photo source: Instagram/Brodasammythenationworshipper

Source: Instagram

Broda Sammy calls online sports bettors prophets

According to Broda Sammy, known for his hot takes and alternative lifestyle as a gospel musician, bettors can be likened to prophets.

In the interview, the musician who was accused of using his wife for rituals justified his claims saying a bettor's ability to predict a game is as profound as a prophet's ability to predict a future outcome.

Broda Sammy's thoughts on betting have come on the heels of when many Christian leaders and influencers including have publicly condemned the habit.

Netizens react to Broda Sammy's takes on sports betting

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Broda Sammy's claims.

daddy_benz exclaimed:

Lmaooo my fav guy bro Sammy , akoa y3 funny

qhobby_ike wrote:

No one is tellin diz Sammy guy de truth ong ……wen he came he Carries de worship heart but now he is being mis lead and doin canal tinx(not to judge him tho ) …buh now wen he is leading worship u don’t feel de fresh oil like before currently he is using experience to minister

laura.boye.313 remarked:

The end part tho bro sammy why?

kuamigahna said:

Gospel mu pappy kojo

Broda Sammy offers to collaborate with Obaapa Gladys

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Broda Sammy has offered to jump on the collaboration with the infamous "Nipa bi Yɛ Cobra" hitmaker, Obaapa Gladys.

The duo released the "Nipa bi yɛ cobra" remix a few weeks after the song gained viral traction owing to its funny but relatable lyrics.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh