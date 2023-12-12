Abigail Adjiri, Talented Kidz Season 14 winner, experienced her first aeroplane journey escorted by Afronita

Expressing visible excitement, a video captured the departure from Kotoka International Airport, where Afronita's mother bid them farewell

The two travelled to Kumasi to perform at an event they had been booked for

Young Ghanaian talent and Talented Kidz Season 14 winner, Abigail Adjiri, recently embarked on her first aeroplane journey.

She was escorted by popular Ghanaian dancer Afronita from Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Abigail's excitement was palpable as she expressed joy at the prospect of experiencing a plane ride for the first time.

Abigail was accompanied by her mentor, Afronita, on the flight.

A video shared by TV3 captured the departure from the airport, where Afronita's mother warmly hugged Abigail before the flight.

Throughout the journey, the young and talented dancer continued to exude happiness, visibly thrilled about the unique experience of travelling by air.

The duo's travel to Kumasi was not merely a leisure trip, as they were set to perform at an event in the region.

Watch the video below

Comments on the video

Abigail's first aeroplane journey has resonated with fans and followers, who reacted to the post on social media. Most people were happy for her.

Read some of the comments below.

@beingewura said:

Goosebumps ❤️❤️❤️❤️ genuine love from Afronita's Mother

@florentjayb wrote

May her next flight be 6/8 hours so she get that feeling when the flight start to be shaking in deep clouds.. It's so beautiful

@enyamekye510 said:

You see Afronita mum? God will bless her, she is so kind and loving

@__laureta_xx wrote:

Soooo cute can clearly say she feels okay with Star Girl

@only_appleofgodseyes said:

This had me smiling throughout..God bless them both

@korkor_the_commentor wrote:

This is sweet... Afronita God bless you for capturing this beautiful moments

@amha_tiana said:

And I'm tearing... I'm so so happy for you Abigail. God bless you Nita♥️

@efo_mark wrote:

God bless @afronitaaa . Like by now we (including tv3) don forget this girl. But for Afronita.

Abigail, Talented Kidz Season 14 Winner, Displays Incredible Dance Moves

Earlier, Abigail Adjiri showcased her exceptional dance skills, in a video, celebrating her milestone of gaining over 50,000 followers on Instagram.

Despite being hearing-impaired, Abigail, along with her dedicated mentor Afronita, continues to mesmerise audiences with their impressive performances.

The hardworking young dancer expressed gratitude to her fans for their support, sharing the dance video on Instagram and acknowledging the love and encouragement she has received.

Source: YEN.com.gh