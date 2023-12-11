Ghanaian bride Alice is trending online after spending thousands of Ghana cedis to buy one designer shoe for her husband

The gorgeous bride also received a brand-new iPhone and other presents from her husband before reciting her marital vows

Some social media users have commented on the lovely gift unboxing video trending on Instagram

Ghanaian bride Alice has warmed hearts online after surprising her heartthrob with an expensive wedding present before the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian couple Jeph and Alice look stunning together in elegant Kente. Photo credit: @ose_douglas_live

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous bride bought a Balenciaga Carrera BB logo slides, a trendy footwear with a retro feel and logo-sprawled surfaces.

Ghanaian groom Jeph's priceless reaction after unboxing the designer footwear has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian bride Alice looks fabulous in a gold thigh-high gown

Spotting an infectious smile, Ghanaian bride Alice looked ethereal in a long-sleeves gown for her wedding reception party.

The handsome groom looked dapper in a stylish brocade suit and black trousers as he showed off his dance moves.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Alice's thoughtful wedding present to her husband

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below.

miss_carthy stated:

So with the plenty gift, the guy gave the lady it is only half shoe she gave the guy please I come in peace ✌️

_xornam_ stated:

@miss_carthy check online for the price of that shoe

Debsket stated:

The cufflinks she added were nice

Millennialmommee stated:

This is the cutest

Angel.4.u stated:

Aww, this is heartwarming

Allurebyaquiah stated:

This is so beautiful

Vonesther stated:

Now this is what I want. My love language is gifts. And I also intend to gift my hubby whatever he loves ❤️❤️❤️

hairsensation_gh stated:

Aww so cute

afari_nana_konadu stated:

@iam_afraaa, isn’t this beautiful

Plus-Size Ghanaian Bride Looks Incredible In Glittering Tassel Dress And Beautiful Sisterlocks Hair

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about digital marketer Peter from Ghana and his stunning spouse Karen, who looked stunning in their wedding attire.

The stunning bride accessorised her wonderful natural sisterlocks for her exquisite traditional Ghanaian wedding.

The stunning young Ghanaian couple couldn't take their eyes off of one another during the customary marriage ceremony.

Ghanaian Bride With Small Waist Looks Flawless In A Sleeveless Beaded Kente Gown And Curly Hairstyle

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dzifa, a Ghanaian bride who is among the most beautiful December brides because of her distinctive Kente outfits for her traditional wedding.

The stunning bride with smooth skin wore pink lipstick and flawless makeup for her bridal appearance.

Some social media users have praised the bride's simplicity while commenting on the popular wedding videos of the ceremony.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh