A photo of Moesha Boduong eating a bowl of fufu with her hand at a food joint located in Accra got many people talking

In the photo she shared on her Instagram page, she was seated as she enjoyed her food with all seriousness

Many people after seeing the photo pleaded with her to take them along on her next visit

A photo of Moesha Boduong eating a bowl of fufu with her hand causes massive stir on social media.

Photo of Moesha Boduong eating fufu. Image Credit: @moeshaboduong

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photo on her Instagram feed, she revealed that the food joint known as The Tree Under was her favourite spot for eating fufu, the famous Ghanaian delicacy.

The repented Christian added that fufu is her best-loved meal when it comes to food choices.

In the photo, she was captured eating the fufu with her right hand, while looking down into the black earthenware bowl containing her meal.

In another photo, she shared a full picture of the food when it arrived on her table. It had mushrooms, eggs, snails, fish and meat.

Highlighting her look, she noted that she was beautiful and that she adored her new hairdo, jah locs.

She wrote the words below in the caption:

@the_tree_under is one of my favorite Fufu joints in Accra and I love Fufu soo much and my new look is soo pretty named the Moesha Boduong locks done by @trio_kinkyrepublic

Below is a photo of Moesha Boduong eating fufu filled with meat.

Ghanaians react to video of Moesha Boduong eating fufu

Many of her followers after seeing the photo, pleaded with her to take them along on her next visit to the food joint.

k_gyamfi123 said:

Eat for the Lord✌️

philly_browns stated:

awww you should have invited me

volta_empress_1 commented:

First first, anka you won’t show us a picture of yourself eating fufu da! Hmm

akpene_wornoo stated:

Lovely Moe, I'll join you next time

missnadiagh said:

Please, stop adding boiled eggs to light soup with so many different types of protein. Already it looks like Sacrifice, I mean food for the gods.

spiritual_god_2gs stated:

When did we start eating fufu with eggs and pepper ️️

j.o.pinno said:

Na de3n na watete fufuo neso basaa sei?

Moesha Boduong flaunts no makeup look

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Moesha Boduong flaunted her beautiful smile and her bare face in a series of photos.

Many people encouraged her to show her bare face more since she looked gorgeous without makeup.

