Media personality Michy was spotted sparkling in a pink attire which was made with a silk fabric

The picture was captured at a factory that deals in disposable food packs as several of them were spotted

A staunch fan of Michy expressed her love for her and talked about how stunning she looked in pink

Celebrated media presenter and actress Michy dazzled in a pink attire in new photos she shared on her social media page.

Michy slays in pink

The Movement TV presenter, Michy, was captured dazzling in an all-pink outfit as she stepped out of her residence.

She wore a long-sleeved pink silk shirt which she paired with a trouser of the same colour and material.

The mother of one completed her look with a pair of sneakers. She accessorised her look with a black mini bag.

Michy wore a frontal lace wig that was of bone-straight texture. The hair was long such that it hung across her bum.

The adorable moment was captured in a factory in Ghana that deals in disposable food packs. Stacks of packaged food packs were piled in one section behind her.

With the half full bottle of water in hand, it seemed as though Michy had toured the factory and was exhausted, as her eyes were partially closed.

Below is a lovely photo of Michy slaying in an all-pink attire

A fan appreciates Michy's beauty

One person commented under Michy's post and talked about how stunning she looked in her outfit.

The person added two heart emojis to her compliment to express how much she admired the Movement TV host.

shatta_tina said:

Queen is out ❤️❤️with her beautiful outfit

Medikal breaks silence after an alleged public feud with Michy

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Medikal broke his silence after being involved in an altercation with Shatta Wale's baby mama, Michy, some weeks ago.

The talented rapper noted that there was no bad blood between the mother of one and himself and that, he was not aware that she was at loggerheads with him.

Many people applauded his words as they claimed that he spoke with maturity.

