English football club West Ham United has posted a photo of Mohammed Kudus to highlight the team's rise to the top of Group A in the Europa League

It surfaced after the talented Ghana midfielder netted the first goal to give West Ham the lead and win over SC Freiburg

Fans of the football star and the team have thronged the comments section of the post with compliments

English professional football club West Ham United has celebrated Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus following their 2-0 win over SC Freiburg.

West Ham secured their place in the Europa League last 16 with a confident win, avoiding a play-off against a team relegated from the Champions League.

West Ham shares photo of Kudus to celebrate team's victory over Freiburg. Photo credit: Nigel French/Allstar/Contributor.

Source: Getty Images

The football club took to Instagram to highlight the team's achievement after their elevation to the top of Group A, thanks to Kudus and Edson Álvarez.

"Top of Group A," the writing accompanying the adorable image of Kudus read.

Since emerging on X (Twitter), more than 800,000 people have seen the post. Many thronged the comments section to share their thoughts.

See the post below:

How people celebrated Mohammed Kudus and the football club

Folks took to the comments to praise the team and Mohammed Kudus. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

@jhardini12 indicated:

Kudus is best player in Europa.

@NgocAta888 said:

Well done, West Ham. Great win.

@IgwiloAbuchi said:

Amazing guys.

@WoodsFlo39743 indicated:

The Best Among The Rest. That's MO.

@Rickyp1969666 indicated:

Excellent performance, but we must WIN Sunday! Good night.

@qoodjoe said:

Ghana boy.

Pretty lady drools over Mohammed Kudus

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok user Miris Couture gushed over Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus when she posted a video of the Black Stars attacking midfielder on her platform.

In the adorable clip chanced on by YEN.com.gh, the footballer shows off his look at a salon where he had received a haircut.

Kudus, who now plays as a right winger for Premier League club West Ham United and the Ghana national team after moving from Nordsjælland and Ajax, gave a 360 look for the camera.

West Ham celebrates Kudus

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that English football club West Ham United took to TikTok to celebrate Mohammed Kudus' goal against Arsenal with a video.

The Ghanaian midfielder's fantastic contribution in West Ham's 3-1 victory against Arsenal in the EFL Carabao Cup semi-final left fans and the club's social media team in high spirits.

In the TikTok video, the West Ham admin created a slideshow of Mohammed Kudus celebrating his goal. They added a catchy Ghanaian song as the background music to make the moment even more special. The song featured in the video was You De Feel The Vibe by Kwamz.

Source: YEN.com.gh