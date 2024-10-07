Lil Win, in a video, was spotted spraying bundles of cash on his pastor, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, during their recent church service

The Kumawood actor's gesture towards his pastor excited the church attendees, who cheered him

The video of Lil Win spraying cash on Adom Kyei-Duah triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian comic actor Lil Win went viral after a video of him showering money on his pastor, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, at his church surfaced on social media.

The Wezzy Empire CEO has maintained a close relationship with Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah since his involvement in a serious accident that claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy in Kumasi on May 25, 2024.

The Kumawood actor visited the Believers Worship Centre to receive instant healing from the injuries he sustained from the car crash.

He also composed a song titled "Y3 Koom" with rapper Kweku Flick to address Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's critics and warn people to stop speaking ill about him.

Lil Win sprays cash on Adom Kyei-Duah

Lil Win was among a huge crowd who attended church service at the Believers Worship Centre in Kumasi on Sunday, September 9, 2024, to observe Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's preaching.

During the church proceedings, the Kumawood actor stood up from his chair and approached the main stage to spray bundles of Ghana cedi notes on his pastor to show appreciation for his support and guidance amid his numerous controversies in 2024.

Lil Win received massive cheers from the church-goers, who hailed him for his kind gesture towards their spiritual leader.

Watch the video below:

Lil Win gets social media talking

The video of Lil Win spraying bundles of cash on Adom Kyei-Duah triggered many reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

YharwO commented:

"He could have just placed it in the offering Bowl than to be spraying it. This is 0 respect to Jesus and the church elder. 3y3 gyimiis3m."

tf_papi commented:

"That’s a good thing to do."

YharwO commented:

"Go and throw 10 Cedis to pastor Like this. You go hear."

zongoideas_ commented:

"After kiiing someone's child, injured a father, destroying car beyond repair... rendering a family to shutters you're hear displaying? Ghana is not serious watching u walking about freely...this is outmost disregard to democracy...chale a bore."

ChelseaSoldier commented:

"That man is just using his mind to take money from people. If Lilwin no get strong spirit, this man go take all en money, he go beg chop. These people have a way of draining your pocket. You will only realise it when you are in deep debt."

Lil Win encounters talented boy in Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win encountered a talented young boy on the streets while fixing his car in Kumasi.

The young boy showcased his talents to the Kumawood actor, who rewarded him with money and promised to feature him in future projects.

