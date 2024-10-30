Delay has shared a teasing post amid concerns about her 'unsolved' feud with Akua Donkor before her demise

Akua Donkor had 'cursed' Delay over what she described as the media personality's insults to her during an interview

While many people have been worried about the curse and Donkor's eventual death, Delay seems unpertrubed

Media personality Deloris Frimpong Mansa, famously known as Delay, has been trending following news of Madam Akua Donkor's passing.

Akua Donkor, flagbearer for the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), passed away on Monday, October 28, 2024.

According to one of her daughters, Madam Donkor fell ill for a few days. She was transferred from the Nsawam Government Hospital to the Greater Accra Regional (Ridge) Hospital, where she passed on after surgery.

Akua Donkor and Delay's feud

Amid the sadness caused by Akua Donkor's death, many have been wondering about Delay's fate. Akua Donkor had 'cursed' Delay in the past after she deemed the media personality to have insulted her during an interview.

While speaking on the passing of the GFP leader, one of her daughters indicated that the family stated that they were not forgiving Delay until she apologised to the family.

Actor and YouTuber Kwaku Manu also released a video asking questions about Delay's relationship with Akua Donkor before her demise.

Delay drops 'teases' with new photo

Despite the concerns about 'the 'curse' Delay seemed unperturbed as she popped up on social media with a new photo.

The image shared on her had her looking gorgeous in a green-coloured jumpsuit. Sharing the photo she teased her fans with the question:

"Who wants to marry me?"

See the post below:

She also shared the photo on her Instagram page with the caption:

"BIG BOMBER 💣."

See photo below:

Delay stirs reactions after Akua Donkor's death

The photo of Delay triggered massive reactions from her followers.

thelma.halm20 said:

"Human beings can't dictate to your life, with God by your side, no one dares to have any negative effect on you, stay blessed 🙏. Our people always find who to blame for their predicament 🤓."

serendipity_baddie said:

"The Lord shall preserve your going in and coming out delay…God big pass man."

bravishnu said:

"For your clear conscience, the Lord shall preserve you."

quaqumac said:

"😍😍😍 Some of us love you dearly Delay we do pray for you all the time your enemies no be God."

Akua Donkor's English name pops up

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Madam Akua Donkor had an English name she never used.

A video from eight years ago emerged in which she shed light on the name she was christened with.

In the video, she also explained her reasons for dropping the English name and sticking to her Ghanaian name.

