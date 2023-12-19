Kumchacha, a popular Ghanaian pastor, has claimed that he received fake cheques from 19 pastors

According to him, the incident occurred during his mother's funeral, which took place a few years ago

Kumchacha was speaking in a recent interview with Onua TV

About four years ago, Prophet Kumchacha lost his beloved mother and a grand funeral was held in her memory. Kumchacha has recently opened up about a shocking incident that allegedly happened during the funeral.

Kumchacha claimed that he received fake cheques amounting to a total of GH¢450,000 from 19 pastors. He made these statements in a recent interview.

Kumchacha receives fake cheques

According to the founder of the Heaven's Gate Ministries, the cheques were rejected when he tried to cash them out at the bank. Upon further checks, it was discovered that the cheques were invalid.

Interestingly, only one pastor's cheque was accepted as genuine and the bank allowed the withdrawal.

When my mother died, 20 pastors gave me a cheque but I was able to get the funds for just one of them; meanwhile, the family had already taken the amounts into account.

As I speak, I have not been able to withdraw the funds on the cheque. Some of them gave me a cheque of GH¢20,000, others GH¢10,000 and GH¢5,000.

Kumchacha, however, did not reveal the names of the said pastors who gave him the fake cheques.

