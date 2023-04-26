Ghana's ex-president John Mahama's son and daughter entertained guests at the family's luxurious Eid party

Sharaf and Farida Mahama took to the dance floor, showing off sleek moves in sync with the music

The party was arranged and hosted by Sharaf Mahama to mark the end of the Ramadan

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Sharaf and Farida Mahama, the children of former President John Mahama, invited family and loved ones to celebrate the end of Ramadan at a classy private party held in Accra.

The two celebrity children also took the initiative to host and entertain guests with a few body movements on the glittering platform dance floor.

Some Ghanaians in the comment section, including Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah could not help but notice their dance moves.

John Mahama's children Sharaf and Farida entertain guests with fancy dance steps Image credit: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Last year, Farida Mahama gave fans a glimpse of her wild side when she uploaded a twerking video online. The viral video was said to have been recorded and posted on her private Snapchat by herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The leaked video showed the teenager in cute shorts and oversized black tee-shirts, wiggling her waist upward and downward.

Mahama's daughter Farida displays mature dance moves

In the latest footage from the Eid party, Farida's dance moves looked more responsible with graceful sidesteps in her gorgeous green-toned kaftan. Her long straight luxurious hair swung delicately on her mid-back.

Her brother, Sharaf Mahama, also displayed similar cultured body movements.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Farida and Sharaf Mahama dance at their private Sallah party

Many Ghanaians commented on the two celebrity kids enjoying each other's company on the dance floor.

ameyaw112 commented:

Sharaf needs to come for dancing lessons from me @sharafmahama

nat_the_boy wrote:

But money is sweet ooo.

yaaqueen25 said:

Beautiful ❤️

Farida Mahama flaunts pricey handbag and two-toned lace wig, peeps gush over her

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians shared their reactions as Farida Mahama showed up at the JM 2024 Election Fundraising launch at UPSA.

The daughter of former president John Dramani Mahama caused a stir with her looks with a glossy ombre wig and a cannot-miss black YSL designer bag.

Many could not help but admire the beautiful presidential daughter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh