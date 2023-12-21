A Nigerian singer Jazmine Sing has embarked on her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest sing-a-thon

Nigeria's Jasmine Sing (left) and Ghana's Afua Asantewaa (right) in photos. Image Credit: @jazminesing and @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

She hopes to sing fro 120 hours starting from December 18, 2023, and end on December 22, 2023. According to records on her TikTok account, she has done over 40 hours.

Meanwhile, Jazmine Sing's attempt comes at a time when Ghanaian broadcaster Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is making preparations to embark on the same attempt.

Miss Aduonum is set to play only Ghanaian songs and will begin her attempt on December 24-27, 2023, and it will take place at the Akwaaba Village which is located on the airport roundabout to Hajj Village Stretch.

Below is the official flier of details of Jazmine Sing's Guinness World Record breaking attempt.

Details of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's Guinness World Record attempt for the longest sing-a-thon.

