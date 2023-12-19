Despite Media journalist Abeiku Santana has shared his intention to attempt the Guinness World Record for the longest talk-a-thon

He stated that he is yet to send in his application, adding that the challenge would go on for five days and he would take five minutes break every hour

Many Ghanaians have wished him well as they rally behind him

Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster Abeiku Santana has declared his intention to attempt the Guinness World Record for the longest talk-a-thon.

Abeiku Santana to attempt Guinness World Record. Image Credit: @guinnessworldrecords and @abeikusantana

Source: Instagram

Abeiku Santana to embark on a talk-a-thon

During a live show on Okay FM Abeiku Santana said that he will submit his application to the Guinness World Record to attempt to break the longest talk-a-thon.

Sharing details of the challenge, he said that he plans to talk for five days and take five minutes break every hour. He further stated that he would just talk, however, he would also lecture and speak on other pressing matters.

"I will be the first Ghanaian to talk fro five days. Santana Talk-a-thon," he said.

Abeiku Santana also urged Ghanaians to watch out for him, adding that when Afua Aduonum is done with her sing-a-thon, he would proceed with his talk-a-thon.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, the Despite Media journalist wrote:

I will submit my application for the longest “Talk-A-Thon” ️ to Guinness World Record. Ghana get ready!!!

Watch the video of Abeiku Santana speaking on undertaking the Guinness World Record for the longest Talk-A-Thon here.

Ghanaians react to the video of Abeiku Santana wanting to contest the GWR for longest talk-a-thon

Many people were excited for Abeiku Santana as he declared his intention to attempt to be the first Ghanaian to embark on the longest talk-a-thon.

nanatoomuch said:

I’ll also submit my application to set the record to listen to you for 5 days.

aarondugud said:

We dey your back chairman

maesunamma said:

I support you, but I don’t know why I’m laughing too❤️. I know some people talk in their sleep. Is that counted?

e.ntamoty said:

The title dey weak me

akuabaclothing said:

This you can Chairman. We are behind you

whats_up_gh said:

I trust you on this… wo kasa paaa

manniii_24 said:

Ghana to the . Let’s get it!!

gaiseyeliz900 said:

Santana Talk-A-Thon you can do this ✊ Ghana get ready, best wishes Abei ❤️

gh_dog_foodsupply said:

I will support you with 40 pieces of banku 500 boxes of tuna 19 pieces of shito 42 bottles of water and half bags of Indian hemp. let’s support our own #talkathon.

Lady readies for Guinness World Record's Longest Sing-a-thon

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian broadcaster Afua Aduonum has gone viral after she shared a video of the acceptance email sent to her by the Guinness World Record for the Longest Sing-a-thon

She said that only Ghanaian songs would be used for the marathon and that she was attempting the challenge for the country.

Many Ghanaians have rallied behind her as they cheer her on in the comment sections of the videos.

Source: YEN.com.gh