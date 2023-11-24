Kwadwo Sheldon shared a video of how he loves to enjoy his ball of eba and stew

In the video, he was captured throwing his ball of eba in the air multiple times before dropping it into a bowl and enjoying it with stew

The video got many people laughing hard, while others advised him to stop playing with his food

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon got many people laughing hard with how he eats his eba and stew.

Kwadwo Sheldon eating eba and stew. Image Credit: @kwadwosheldon

Source: Instagram

Kwadwo SHeldon eats eba with strew

In the video, Kwadwo Sheldon was excited to enjoy his good meal of eba and stew.

Before eating, the famous YouTuber threw the hot ball of eba into the air several times before dropping it into the bowl.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

While throwing the eba into the air, it hit the ceiling, however, he was not bothered by it. He went ahead to take a portion of the eba, dipped it into the stew and ate.

Video of Kwadwo Sheldon eating eba with stew.

Ghanaians react to the video of Kwadwo Sheldon eating eba and stew

The video of Kwadwo Sheldon throwing his ball of eba in the air before eating it got many people laughing hard. Others also advised him to refrain from playing with his food before eating it.

Below are some of the many reactions to the video:

airban.monies said:

U dey take we back to boarding house off late

mensah_ny said:

Paradise dey make noise oo

kwesinas said:

The eba dey reck your head o

lexico_31 said:

Offlate the foods you dey chop de3 food for the gods

mrtwumm said:

Wobedi odo fadi banku

chooftheday said:

Stop playing with your food

wrap_alluregh said:

from banku to eba

fridayy_gh said:

Your wife dey watch ooo

Kwadwo Sheldon proposes to lover in plush venue, flaunts ring

YEN.com.gh reported that Kwadwo Sheldon announced that he was officially engaged to his girlfriend.

He shared pictures of the proposal and the gorgeous lady he would be getting married to.

Many congratulatory messages have poured in for the famous YouTuber and his partner.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh