Afua Asantewaa's quest to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon has come to a successful end

Many have praised the team that came together to support Asantewaa in clocking 126 hours, 52 minutes of singing over five days

One of the team members who has been singled out for high praise is the disc jockey, DJikonGh

DJikonGh has earned widespread praise for his pivotal role in supporting Afua Asantewaa in her successful Guinness World Record singing marathon attempt.

Afua Asantewaa, a media personality and events organiser, set out on Sunday, December 24, 2023, to break the sing-a-thon record currently held by India's Sunil Waghmare.

Afua Asantewaa and DJ Ikon were telepathic at the sing-a-thon Photo source: @afuaasantewaasingathon, @djikongh

By the close of her marathon on Friday, December 29, Asantewaa had done 126 hours, 52 minutes over five days.

Following the feat, praises have been showered on Asantewaa and her team, including DJikonGh who manned the playlist and tracks for the duration.

DJikonGh seemed to have great chemistry with Asantewaa and his seamless mixes and silent cues kept the viral sensation energised.

Who is DJ Ikon?

Born Kwabena Koduah, the skilled DJ plies his craft at Accra-based Hitz 103.9 FM when not backing Ghana's top music talent. Building his career after graduating Focus Radio School, DJikonGh has become a reputable figure.

In addition to the radio station, DJikonGh works closely with renowned trap artist Kofi Mole as his personal DJ.

Social media users hailed DJikonGh for understanding the assignment and delivering a dynamic yet perfectly synced set. Beyond playing songs, he motivated Asantewaa to push through 105 hours of singing.

After playing a key supporting role in a historic achievement, DJikonGh's star power has risen dramatically overnight.

Afua Asantewaa's doctors explain why they stopped sing-a-thon

Meanwhile, Afua Asantewaa's medical team has explained the reasons why they had to end the sing-a-thon after 126 hours.

According to the team, even though Asantewaa was willing to continue, they prioritised her health

Speaking in an interview, the medical team revealed that they had observed signs that Asantewaa's body was caving in from sleep deprivation.

