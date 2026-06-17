A promising footballer has reportedly passed away after a devastating accident during a football match

A circulating video has shown a massive clash between the player and his opponent's goalkeeper

Concerned social media users who came across the scene have alleged that the incident might be intentional

A young, talented footballer, identified as Emmanuel, has reportedly died during a match.

A promising footballer Emmanuel reportedly dies after a collision with a goalkeeper during a match. Image credit: Footballovers

Source: Facebook

A video sighted on the official page of Gossip24tv has shown the sad incident involving a young footballer.

From the footage, Emmanuel was in possession of the ball and advancing toward the opponent’s goal during a match.

He appeared focused and determined as he tried to create a scoring opportunity for his team.

However, things reportedly took a tragic turn when the goalkeeper came out of his area to challenge for the ball.

In the process, the keeper jumped in an attempt to stop Emmanuel’s run, making dangerous contact with the young player's head. This action caused him to lose balance and fall heavily on the pitch.

Scunthorpe United expresses deep sorrow following the tragic passing of former academy striker Levi Gallimore. Image credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

The moment happened very quickly, and other players rushed toward him immediately after the incident.

According to reports, Emmanuel couldn't survive the clash, leading to his untimely death.

At this stage, details surrounding the incident remain unclear and unconfirmed. There has been no full official statement explaining exactly what led to his death or the medical cause.

The incident has sparked emotional reactions online, with many alleging that the incident was intentional on the part of the goalkeeper.

Young footballer Emmanuel’s alleged death sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after reports emerged of the young players passing.

Adjei Frimpong wrote:

"How on earth do you raise your legs up to the chest of your opponent while the ball is rolling on the pitch?"

Rony wrote:

"It was intentional because before the referee issued the card, he was already taking off his gloves."

David Elikplim Tecku wrote:

"This was intentional. He knew he would be sent off, so he went off even before the call was made. He didn't even look back."

Evans wrote:

"This is Mortal Kombat 2026, next generation. It’s very intentional cos the goalkeeper didn’t even look back to even render apologies, and he didn’t even care."

Naa Sowah wrote:

"And to think he even started taking off his gloves before the referee approached him and showed the red card!! He knew what he was doing."

Awuku Ntiri wrote:

"I think the Goalkeeper is having issues with the player, and it's not a football issue, so he intentionally did what he did because the ball was down and so low for him to take his leg up to that level."

Watch the YouTube video announcing the death of Levi Gallimore:

Levi Gallimore passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that on Thursday, March 19, Scunthorpe United expressed deep sorrow following the tragic passing of former academy striker Levi Gallimore.

Gallimore sadly died at the age of 23, with the club and fans paying heartfelt tributes to the young forward remembered for his dedication and promise.

Source: YEN.com.gh