The Madina Divisional Police Command has initiated investigations into a shooting incident involving a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The incident happened on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at the residence of her brother, Israel Kwadwo Safo, also known as Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena.

Madina Divisional Police begins investigation into the shooting incident involving Adwao Safo. Photo credit: Adwoa Safo & Kwadwo Baffour/Facebook & Getty Images

Source: UGC

The statement was released by the Regional Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service on the same day the incident happened.

The police indicated that preliminary investigations show that the shooting incident happened while the former MP was visiting the residence of his late father in Kwabenya.

According to the police, the former MP sustained a gunshot injury around her left ear during the shooting incident.

Adwoa Safo subsequently reported the incident to the Kwabenya Police Station.

The former MP presented a vehicle with registration number GN 3482-24 to the police, which reportedly showed visible gunshot damage and has become central to ongoing investigations.

The police added that Adwoa Safo was issued a Police Medical Report Form and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The investigators have held on to the damaged vehicle for forensic examination. This will also help investigators establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.

The forensic examination will also help determine the source of the gunfire and reconstruct the sequence of events.

The police added that investigations are ongoing to identify all persons connected to the incident and establish the full facts of the case.

Read the full statement below:

Source: YEN.com.gh