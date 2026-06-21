Six security guards have been arrested in connection with Adwoa Safo's shooting incident at Kwabenya

The police recovered five firearms and communication equipment from the scene of the shooting incident

The Police indicated that they are doing their best to identify and arrest all other persons involved in the incident

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ghana Police Service has arrested six private security guards suspected of being involved in the shooting of former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, which occurred at Kwabenya on Sunday, 21 June 2026.

Police arrest six private security guards involved in the Adwoa Safo shooting incident. Photo credit: @GhPoliceService & Adwoa Safo

Source: Facebook

A statement issued by the police indicated that a search of the shooting scene, which is also the house of Adwoa Safo's late father, led to the recovery of five pump-action guns, one Taurus pistol loaded with seven rounds of 9mm ammunition, an additional magazine containing five rounds of 9mm ammunition, as well as communication equipment.

Initial investigations showed that personnel from the National Operations Directorate and the Intelligence Directorate were on special duty when they had a distress call from a resident of Kwabenya.

The personnel responded to the distress call and went to the scene of the incident.

When they got there, the police confirmed that there was a ceremony underway at the residence of Mr Tamakloe Safo Jehoshaphat, also called Akofena.

Adwoa Safo arrived during the ceremony and requested to enter the house, but she was denied access.

The investigations further showed that armed security personnel stationed at the residence allegedly discharged firearms during the incident, resulting in injuries to Adwoa Safo.

Her vehicle was affected as the shots marked it. The vehicle was later confiscated by the police to help with the investigation into the matter.

The six suspects, together with the retrieved weapons and other exhibits, have been transferred to Police Headquarters to assist with ongoing investigations.

The Police indicated that they are doing their best to identify and arrest all other persons involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Kristo Asafo Mission has issued a separate statement denying reports that Adwoa Safo was shot during the incident.

The church insisted that even though there was a confrontation at its Kwabenya property, claims of a gunshot injury are false and misleading, urging the public to rely on official investigations to establish the facts.

Source: YEN.com.gh