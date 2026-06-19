Irish authorities deported 42 South African nationals living in the country without legal permission

The group of nine men, 18 women, and 15 children arrived in South Africa on Friday morning

Ireland’s Minister for Justice stated that immigration enforcement remains essential for system integrity

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Forty-two South African nationals who were living in Ireland without legal permission have been deported on a chartered flight.

Ireland Deports 42 South Africans in Immigration Crackdown Operation

Source: Getty Images

The operation was conducted by the Garda National Immigration Bureau as part of an immigration enforcement drive by Irish authorities.

The group departed from Dublin Airport on Thursday afternoon and landed in South Africa on Friday morning. The deportees included nine men, 18 women, and 15 children. The children involved were deported as part of their family units.

According to reports from Irish authorities, two of the individuals included in the deportation group held criminal convictions in Ireland.

Minister Emphasises Immigration Rules

Ireland’s Minister for Justice, Jim O’Callaghan, addressed the situation, noting that the vast majority of South Africans residing in the country do so legally.

He emphasised that the Irish immigration system must remain "rules-based and robust".

He further explained that enforcement actions, including deportations, are deemed essential by the government to ensure the system functions effectively and to maintain public confidence in existing immigration laws.

The individuals have since completed their travel and arrived in South Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh