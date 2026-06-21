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Canada has proposed six new asylum regulations to streamline refugee claims and reduce backlogs

The new rules require applicants to submit documents within 60 days and allow for earlier work permits

Public consultation for the proposed changes will run until July 20, 2026, seeking Canadian feedback

Canada has proposed six new asylum regulations aimed at streamlining refugee claims, reducing backlogs and accelerating decision-making under the newly enacted Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act.

Canada strengthens asylum system with six new reforms under Bill C‑12. Photo source

Source: Instagram

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab announced the proposed reforms on June 19, 2026, following the passage of Bill C-12, which became law on March 26, 2026.

The measures introduce stricter filing deadlines, faster work permit access for claimants and new procedures to manage abandoned cases.

Under the proposed rules, asylum seekers will be required to submit all application documents within 60 days, with a one-time extension of up to 30 days available in certain circumstances.

The government will also be required to complete security and admissibility reviews before claims are referred to the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB).

The reforms introduce a new pre-referral abandonment process that would allow authorities to close claims if applicants fail to submit required documents or attend scheduled examinations.

However, claimants will be given an opportunity to provide missing information before a final decision is made.

Canadian authorities also plan to strengthen protections for vulnerable asylum seekers by appointing designated representatives earlier in the process for minors and individuals unable to fully understand proceedings.

Another major change will allow eligible claimants to obtain work permits sooner after filing their applications, enabling them to support themselves while awaiting decisions and reducing dependence on social assistance programmes.

The government has also proposed exemptions to new ineligibility rules for unaccompanied minors and individuals who registered their intention to claim asylum online before arriving in Canada.

According to Canadian authorities, the reforms will be supported by a new online application system that combines identity documents, claim information and declarations into a single submission.

A family of three travelling with many bags. Photo source

Source: Instagram

The new process replaces the current multi-step system involving both the Canada Border Services Agency and the Refugee Protection Division.

The proposed regulations also include amendments to IRB procedures, requiring evidence to be submitted earlier, eliminating fax as a communication method and replacing the Basis of Claim Form with a new "basis of claim information" document.

The changes come as asylum claims continue to decline. Government figures show claims fell by 42% between January and April 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 and by 63% compared to 2024.

Officials say the reforms are intended to address a backlog of approximately 298,200 pending asylum cases and average processing times of 25 months by requiring more information upfront and accelerating reviews.

A 30-day public consultation period is now underway and will run until July 20, 2026.

Canadians can submit feedback through the Canada Gazette website, email or mail before the regulations are finalised later this year.

Canada’s Express Entry 2026 new rules

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had tightened its 2026 Express Entry eligibility while introducing new job categories for skilled workers.

Candidates applying in 2026 are expected to have 12 months of work experience to qualify for permanent residence.

Despite the tighter rules, the country has released new priority categories, including healthcare, STEM, and French language proficiency.

Source: YEN.com.gh