Former Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Sarfo was hospitalised after being shot by unknown gunmen

The shooting incident was linked to tensions over the succession of the Kristo Asafo Mission leadership

The police are expected to investigate the shooting incident to identify the attackers involved

Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, has been hospitalised after she was reportedly shot by unknown gunmen.

It is reported that Adwoa Safo is receiving medical treatment after the gunmen allegedly opened fire on her vehicle.

Adwoa Safo, the former MP for Dome Kwabenya, is allegedly receiving medical treatment after she was shot on Sunday, June 21, 2026. Photo credit: Adwoa Safo

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, one Kwadwo Baffour stated that the shooting incident happened on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at around 7 am.

The incident allegedly happened near the residence of her younger brother, Israel Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena.

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena was reportedly organising supporters in connection with efforts to install him as the successor to his late father, Apostle Emeritus Kwadwo Safo.

Witnesses recounted that Adwoa Safo was close by when Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena allegedly ordered his men to open fire on her vehicle.

The attackers reportedly discharged about 15 rounds of ammunition, with one bullet said to have grazed the former legislator near her neck.

Adwoa Safo was then rushed to a hospital for medical attention and is currently receiving treatment.

According to sources close to her, the former MP is now in a stable condition.

As of the time of filing this report, the Ghana Police Service had not issued an official statement on the shooting.

Investigations are expected to be launched to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.

It is expected that the Police would launch an investigation and arrest those responsible for the shooting incident.

Tension surrounding the succession of Apostle Safo Kantanka

Adwoa Safo's attack by gunmen comes amid the increasing tensions within the Kristo Asafo Mission and the founder's family over his succession following his demise.

The succession process has brought several misunderstandings within the church and the family.

Some are against the installation of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena as the next leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission. While others are in support.

Meanwhile, others believe the Kristo Asafo Mission's constitution should be upheld since the founder and first leader has passed away.

Source: YEN.com.gh