A video of an Obroni man has caused a stir on social media

In the video, the man was seen eating a bowl of heavy banku with okro soup

The video excited his followers on social media

A video of a white man identified as Barkan has excited netizens on social media. The man was captured busily consuming a big bowl of local Ghanaian food banku with okro soup at a plush restaurant in East Legon, Accra.

The man who has the handle @barkanhbh on TikTok was having the time of his life as he indulged in local Ghanaian food.

At the time of this report, the video had received more than 3,000 likes and 130 comments. Barkan himself has more than 34,000 followers and 300,000 likes on his TikTok page.

He asked his followers which Ghanaian food he should try next since he planned on staying in the country for a while. Watch the video below.

Here are some comments gathered by YEN.com.gh from the Obroni's post.

yaaasor said:

I told you you'll be fine, are you not fine?

phoenixdesigns added:

Try gobe and waakye next time

user30040 added:

A Ghanaian in Nigeria now cant even eat any of their food, it's sad.

bigcii said:

Give this man a passport and wife

sallygho added:

You're really chopping life

ninibrown2 said:

Eat waakye, its nice

afua372 said:

Am I invited?

cillaossom added:

Eat fufu with light soup, goat meat, tilapia, and more

