Afua Asantewaa and her husband Kofi Aduonum travelled to Tamale to witness Chef Faila attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cook-a-thon

A video of her husband carrying her handbag and being supportive in her travels has melted many hearts online

Many people praised Mr Aduonum for being the Husband of the Year, among other titles

Afua Asantewaa and her husband Kofi Aduonum flew to Tamale to support Chef Failatu Abdul Razak after their vacation at Royal Senchi.

The couple is set to support the Ghanaian Chef as she attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband fly to Tamale to support Chef Failatu

Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian lady who recently completed her Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt for the longest sing-a-thon, has embarked on a trip to Tamale to support Chef Faila at her official cook-a-thon attempt.

Sharing a heartwarming video on TikTok and Instagram, Mrs Aduonum was seen with her husband Kofi Aduonum and her team. In the caption of the post, she wrote:

The beautiful city of Tamale awaits us. Going to support Chef Faila as she breaks and set her Guinness world record for the longest cooking marathon.

She also added that it was prudent of her to support a fellow woman who was also attempting to put the country on the map with her cooking skills.

When women rise, nations flourish #afuaasantewaasingathon #guinnessworldrecords #ghanatiktok #fyp #efiadahemaa #trendingnow

Video of Afua Asantewaa, her husband and her team flying to Tamale to support Faila at her cook-a-thon.

Ghanaians react as Afua Asantewaa and her husband fly to Tamale to support Faila at her cook-a-thon

The video melted many hearts as they admired how much of a gentle and loving husband Kofi Aduonum is to his wife, the aspiring Guinness World Record breaker.

amalena34 said:

What a husband

eii_braakofi said:

Allah. Asantewaa ampa. Warrior

mimi_cakes_it said:

Gentleman papabi! I pray God’s covering over your beautiful marriage in Jesus Name ❤️❤️❤️

trendy_beauty.gh said:

As for your husband he deserves the best husband award ooo!!! herrr husband bi y3 supportive wait! Mr.Aduonum wonkwaso!!!

sir_johnba said:

eiiish these women are teaching the men in Ghana some lessons. Good job

rosemmabila said:

It’s how your husband held your bag for me . So beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

rianaturelle said:

Husband man like no other

Ghanaian ladies drool over Faila's husband as he speaks in the video

YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Failatu's husband, Captain Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei, is optimistic that his wife will break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Chef Faila started her longest cook-a-thon record attempt on Monday, January 1, and she is expected to do more than 150 hours to break the record.

According to her soldier husband, he has trained his wife and prepared her well to go for the record.

Source: YEN.com.gh