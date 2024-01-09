Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has been honoured by the Ghana Chefs Association as she inches towards the 10th day of her cook-a-thon

Chef Faila has been bestowed with the title of Executive Chef, the highest position in the profession, by her colleagues

She announced her new title with photos of her colleagues at the cook-a-thon

Failatu Abdul Razak, the lady seeking to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, has been honoured by her colleagues.

Chef Faila began her attempt on Monday, January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale in the Northern Region.

As of the eighth day, she had surpassed the current record of 119 hours, 57 minutes, held by Alan Fisher. She was on course to do over 200 hours as her team had earlier communicated.

Ghana Chefs Association honours Faila

Chef Faila has received a lot of support since the start of her cook-a-thon with the Ghana Chefs Association travelling to Tamale honour.

The association has bestowed on her the title of Executive Chef. According to Faila, the new position given to her is the highest in the profession.

Chef Faila shared the news of her new title in a post on her Facebook page saying:

"A sincere thank you to the Chefs Association of Ghana for bestowing upon me the prestigious title of Executive Chef, the highest rank in the profession. I am deeply honoured and excited to continue my culinary journey with passion and dedication."

Chef Faila's husband optimistic that she'll break longest cook-a-thon record

Meanwhile, Chef Failatu's husband, Captain Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei, is optimistic that his wife will break the world record for the longest cooking marathon.

Chef Faila started her longest cook-a-thon record attempt on Monday, January 1, and she is expected to do more than 150 hours to break the record.

According to her soldier husband, he has trained his wife and prepared her well to go for the record.

