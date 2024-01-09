Actors Lil Win and Akrobeto were among a tall list of Kumawood celebs invited to Frank Naro's Kumawood All-Star Hangout

The renowned actors couldn't hide their emotions when they met at the exclusive event for Kumawood entertainers

A video of them exchanging pleasantries at the event got many of their fans talking

Frank Naro hosted some of Kumawood's famous celebrities in Kumasi on January 8, 2024.

The event, dubbed Kumawood All-Star Hangout, is an annual networking gala for the Kumawood industry founded by actor Frank Naro.

Lil Win and Akrobeto met at the event and couldn't hide their emotions as they exchanged pleasantries.

Lil Win and Akrobeto launch special greeting

Prolific Kumawood actors Lil Win and Akrobeto go a long way back and have played several roles together.

The Kumawood industry seems to have taken a nose dive, but the two actors have branched into other endeavours, increasing the admiration they have for each other.

At the event, the Kumawood actors were spotted locked in a special greeting akin to two kids wrestling.

The video from the event has engendered scores of reactions from their fans, who adore them for their bromance.

Netizens react to the special greeting by Lil Win and Akrobeto

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans of Lil Win and Akrobeto as they complimented their special greeting.

dormeempiretv said:

Always happy when I see you guys together❤️❤️❤️

nagap1312 remarked:

Omg…this is so so beautiful and memorable Frank Naro, who Jah bless, no man curse. The enemies couldn’t bring you down even though they tried. Shame on all of them especially that old…..

virginkobby_daterush wrote:

na Akrobeto and lil wayne what greetings is that

king_obed4u added:

Need to see this triqudisters in one movie again Akrobeto Kwaku Manu lil win n mcbrown

Sabinus longs for a collab with Lil Win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian comic superstar Sabinus's message to Ghanaian colleague Lil Win.

In an online post, the Nigerian confessed his love for Lil Win and opened up about his intentions for them to collaborate for a skit.

