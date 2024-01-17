Wealthy Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako has reiterated that his quest to become the president of Ghana is not a publicity stunt

He stated that he is very serious about his vision and mission for the presidency and that it is not to garner more fame

The question posed by broadcaster Serwaa Amihere stirred mixed reactions from fans in the comments

Famous Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako who is well known as Freedom Jacob Caesar has debunked assertions that his run for the 2024 presidential race is a publicity stunt.

Nana Kwame Bediako dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @iamfreedom

Source: Instagram

Cheddar speaks to Serwaa Amihere about his political ambitions

In an exclusive interview with GHOne TV, seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere asked Nana Kwame Bediako whether his running for president in the 2024 general elections was a publicity stunt. In response, he said:

"Why would I be doing a publicity stunt at this point of my life? Do you think I need anymore fame or popularity? Do you think fame is going to pay me?"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He reiterated that he has a mission and a vision to help build the nation and he is very serious about that, adding that it is not for show.

"Some people might think I am a politician, I do not know anything about politics, and I haven't been in your world, and it is not in my interest to get up and say I am going to have a publicity stunt."

Cheddar stated that running for president and occupying the Jubilee House is the only way for the country to have access to power and authority to shape the country.

He added that as president, he would create jobs that would help the ordinary Ghanaian live a better life. Adding that he does not want one per cent of Ghana to be successful and the remaining 99 per cent to struggle.

A snippet of Nana Kwame Bediako's interview with GHOne TV.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Cheddar's presidential ambition

The question Serwaa Amihere posed to Nana Kwame Bediako agitated some of his fans in the comment section. Others also shared that the probability of him winning the presidential race is slim as they shared their preferred candidate.

Below are some of the reactions:

kobby.234 said:

He is already big, bigger than you think. We need a change, that's all....

roof_spraying_in_ghana said:

I think you should start from being an independent member of Parliament MP first

elikem_the_gossip said:

Forget him, Bawumia is coming like kakai

ritty_rit said:

Does it have to be the old men in the presidential seat all the time? Do you ask this question because he is young?

kobby_mark said:

He sounds like an artist… mission, vision, nation… Cheddar Rhymes o kw3

papakwaw said:

Ghana Journilst need to learn how to ask better questions

ammakwartengma said:

We need a reasonable, intelligent, passionate, young leader. Not just any young leader

poeticfreestyle said:

That question was an insult!

kelly_o_brien said:

Nana Kwame Bediako for the WIN!!!!!!!!!!!! more likes if you are fed up with Npp and Ndc!

"Money is my girlfriend": Cheddar speaks about his love for money

YEN.com.gh reported that famous Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, well known as Cheddar, has highlighted the importance of money and how much he loves it.

In an exclusive interview with Kofi TV, he referred to money as his girlfriend, adding that even if he stopped chasing money, it would find its way back to him.

Cheddar also added that money obeys his command such that when he instructs to to sit, it would oblige.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh