Ghanaian actors Lil Win and Kalybos got many people on social media laughing hard when they displayed strange dance moves to the former's hit song Saworowa.

Lil Win and Kalybos dance to Saworowa. Image Credit: @officiallilwinwezzy

Source: TikTok

Lil Win and Kalybos dance to Saworowa

Ghanaian actors Lil Win and Kalybos met and decided to dance to the former's trending song titled Saworowa.

They displayed incredible dance moves in front of the staircase inside a plush mansion. Kalybos followed in the steps of Lil Win which got many people laughing hard in the comments.

The two seasoned actors were later on joined by one lady who was all smiles as she danced to the song in the video.

Video of Lil Win and Kalybos dancing to Saworowa.

Ghanaians react to Lil Win and Kalybos dancing to Saworowa

The video got many people laughing hard as they gushed over the bromance between Kalybos and Lil Win. Below are comments from fans:

tacy anastacia owusu said:

Who is teaching who...kalybos is interesting

FIRST KING said:

Two problems of Ghana apart from NDC and NPP lol

Beatrice Essel723 said:

Kalybos since u married Atopa naaa eeiii marriage sweet.

Ahma ESI MENU said:

wooow I'm very proud of you for wearing our father, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's T-shirt

user5769859857482 said:

The way I love you hmmm , please do a video for me wai please

flower said:

Lil Win you do all at Dohom God bless you in the rest of your life

kesse jibireal precious said:

Where from this lady

Blings❤️ said:

I always feel happy when I see your video

Source: YEN.com.gh