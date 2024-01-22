Lil Win is unsatisfied with the Black Stars' performances at the ongoing AFCON tournament

The actor has sent a strong message to the team ahead of their upcoming game against Mozambique

The actor's pep talk has gotten many netizens talking about the chances of the team inching past the group stages

The Black Stars lost their first group game at the ongoing AFCON tournament against Cape Verde and managed a draw with Egypt on their second.

Their performance so far at the tournament has dashed the hopes of many Black Stars' supporters with only a game in hand to turn their AFCON fortunes around.

Ghanaian actor, Lil Win has sent a strong message to the Black Stars team ahead of the upcoming clash with Mozambique.

Lil Win fumes at the Black Stars Photo source: Instagram/officialLilWin, Instagram/GhanaBlackStars

Lil Windetails plan for Black Stars should they lose

According to Lil Win, the Black Stars' match against Mozambique is a must-win. The much-anticipated win over Mozambique in their final group will increase the team's chances of being one of the four best third-placed sides to be considered for the knockout phase.

In his video, the actor warned that the Black Stars risk losing the colourful traditional kente cloths gifted to the players before they set off to Cote d'Ivoire for the AFCON.

The actor also established that he plans to mount pressure on the players to delete their Instagram photos of them in their regal photos and even join fans who want to mob them.

Netizens react to Lil Win's message to the Black Stars

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Lil Win's harsh message to the Black Stars.

nephron_official said:

Talk to the prayers dem dey irritate Ghanaians too much

king_kissis_collection wrote:

Please is black star, not bra Star wai

iamrichbynature noted:

Ghanaians need to stop all these it’s not funny! If you can’t support them leave them alone! Football no be acting

n.y_delicacy added

Asem ba aa nya aboter3 wai @officiallilwin

Lil Win moves for Black Stars' team to be sold

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of Lil Win as he shared his thoughts on Black Stars' 2:2 draw against Egypt.

In the video, the actor who was infuriated by the performance suggested that the Black Stars team be dissolved and sold off.

Source: YEN.com.gh