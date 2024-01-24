Actor Kwaku Manu has shared his opinion about the Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew's recent poor performances

He has advised the skipper to retire from the national team before he diminishes his legacy to an unrepairable state

Ayew has received a lot of criticism over his recent dip in form with the national team

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has called Black Stars Captain Andre Dede Ayew to hang his boots and retire from the national team, following the Black Stars' exit from the AFCON 2023 tournament.

In a trending video, Kwaku Manu said the recent performances from Dede Ayew clearly showed he was a man out of form and that he should do the noble thing and step aside from the team.

The actor advised Dede Ayew to hang his national boots to keep his legacy with the Black Stars intact. He explained that, in doing so, the footballer's long career with the national team would be with no blemish, and he would forever be remembered for the good he has done for the nation.

Manu added that there was no shame in Ayew acknowledging that he was not the footballer he used to be and quitting now.

Ghanaians agree with Kwaku Manu

Kwaku Manu is not the first to criticise Ayew's recent performances in the team. Many Ghanaians have shared their concerns about the former West Ham forward constantly making the shortlist of many coaches despite his dip in form. YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions:

@Gabriel Lambongang Gabby said:

if not selfishness, greed and politics which coach will call Dede Ayew.

@Stone said:

Is time we start voting by texting for the selecting of players

@Samuel said:

He fought Kojo Asamoah for the number 10 Jersey and took the captain armband from Asamoah Gyan.

@Samuel Antwi said:

The way Dede was pressing Gyan for the captain band it has turn to disgrace him all the time Gyan was suppose to bless him and hand over the position.

@k.mutu said:

One person you dey fight over captain armband, number 10 jersey eii. The armband then record dey need am pass anything.

@Treasure said:

when he came to the game all the effort was down the boys confused

Samini defends Andre Ayew over handball penalty: "Cut him some slack"

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian musician Samini Dagaati came to the defense of Andre Ayew, who faced criticism for a handball incident leading to a penalty during Ghana's 2-2 draw with Mozambique in the 2023 AFCON.

The musician urged critics to cut Andre Ayew some slack, emphasising that the handball was not intentional and acknowledging the challenges faced by the team in the tournament.

