Famous Ghanaian socialite, Shugatiti, has lamented how government officials came at her after she opened her restaurant

She indicated that the constant attacks came after her business went viral for serving meals in pots and plates shaped in the form of human private parts

The actress and businesswoman made these revelations in a recent interview with Kwaku Manu on the ‘Aggressive Show’

Popular internet sensation, Shugatiti, who launched her food business in 2022 with an unusual twist to how meals are served received pressure from the government to shut down.

At Shugatiti's famous restaurant called Pot of Shuga, meals were served to customers in pots and plates designed in the form of human private parts.

In a recent interview with Kwaku Manu on the ‘Aggressive Show’, Shugatiti revealed that Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has cautioned her to change the pots and plates since they are harmful to the views of children.

“Ghana Tourism Authority served me a letter cautioning me about the use of my pots shaped in human private parts. The Authority stated that it is not safe for children," she stated.

The gorgeous actress further indicated that due to that notice, her restaurant no longer serves its customers in those pots.

She bemoaned at how government officials used to come at her ever since she opened her restaurant. She added that it is a challenge to operate a business in Ghana if one is not emotionally and mentally strong.

Shugatiti further stated that she will not let anything deter her from doing business in Ghana.

