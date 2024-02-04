Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy had an Instagram Live session with American rapper Rick Ross on Saturday, February 3, 2024

The duo discussed their upcoming music project, Stonebwoy's dream of working with American singer Taylor Swift and Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna

The video excited many Ghanaians as they applauded Stonebwoy for reaching far in his music career

American rapper Rick Ross joined Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy on Instagram Live on Saturday, February 3, 2024. This comes after the American rapper made a video about working with African artists, and the Ghanaian musician's name came up.

Rick Ross and Stonebwoy on Instagram Live. Image Credit: @richforever and @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Rick Ross interviews Stonebwoy on Instagram Live

Rick Ross, during the Instagram Live session, spoke about his love for Ghana, adding that he loves the vibes and energy.

"I am a huge fan of you (Stonebwoy)," Rick Ross said.

He asked Stonebwoy which American artists influenced his music career, and he mentioned Jay Z and Rick Ross and that the hip-hop genre has played a major role.

In the video, the American rapper put Stonebwoy on the spot and asked him which American artiste apart from him he would love to collaborate with, one that is a phone call away, and Stonebwoy mentioned Barbadian singer and entrepreneur Rihanna and American singer Taylor Swift.

Mentioning some of the biggest music producers in the country who would be fit for their upcoming project, the Ghanaian musician said StreetBeatz, DJ Breezy, and Mix Master Garzy.

"We are going to put together all of these boys. We are going to make sure whenever we get the opportunity to sit in a place, we bring all of these brothers to Florida and sure we stem it out properly," Stonebwoy said.

Towards the end of the Live video, Rick Ross assured Stonebwoy that he was willing to work on the project so that the fans know that they mean business.

Video of Rick Ross on Instagram Live with Stonebwoy.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Stonebwoy on Instagram Live with Rick Ross

The video of Stonebwoy going live with Rick Ross on Instagram excited many Ghanaians. Others stated they could not wait for the final project to be released.

mrkwekx said:

Something huge is about to happen

nana_yaw_pawa_ii said:

By now Shatta dey find ein lighter for bed under

control_official said:

Well spoken Stonebwoy.! Very intelligent musician

nyame_nua said:

While Stonebwoy is connecting Bridges SM is breaking the Bridges and fighting his colleagues

issah_cubana said:

Nice one Bhim nation to the world ❤️❤️❤️

george_obu said:

I like your caption. Putting Ghana first. Big-ups

ksaf_dicey said:

Stonebwoy just marketed Ghana on a Global 'Apanpan" tray

Below is another video of Stonebwoy going live on Instagram with Rick Ross.

"Too talented": Young girl sings Stonebwoy's song word for word in video

YEN.com.gh reported that a little girl in a video impressed many on TikTok by singing Stonebwoy's Overlord tune word for word.

The girl, a student of Asawinso Methodist JHS, could rattle the heavy patois in the song without messing up the lyrics.

The video shared on the school's social media account had many Ghanaians praising the girl's talent.

Source: YEN.com.gh