Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and American rapper Rick Ross had a conversation on Instagram Live, where they discussed their upcoming project. Rick Ross has announced that he wants to work with African artistes and Stonebwoy is one of them.

Stonebwoy and Rick Ross. Photo Source: richforever, stonebwoyb

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy took the opportunity to recommend some Ghanaian producers to Rick Ross, who he said were among the best in the country. He mentioned DJ Breezy and Mix Master Garzy, whom he has worked with on several hit songs, and told Rick Ross that he trusted them to deliver quality beats and sounds.

Rick Ross seemed impressed by Stonebwoy's suggestions and nodded his head in agreement as Stonebwoy spoke.

The Instagram Live session attracted attention among netizens. Many Ghanaians were pleased with Stonebwoy for putting his fellow creatives on and potentially giving them the chance to work with an international star like Rick Ross.

They also expressed their anticipation for the Stonebwoy-Rick Ross collaboration, which they hoped would be a masterpiece and a game-changer for the Ghanaian music industry.

Ghanaians praise Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

azumahatsuB.S said:

Big up bro stonebwoy big boss Bhim to the world

MARCOwrote:

Stonebwoy putting the mandem on..what gbee nabu won’t do

DOMINIC commented:

Atleast Stonebwoy’s networking and tour in the USA has really connected him to some big bosses….wow RickRoss and Stonebwoy, Ghana can’t wait

Stonebwoy wants to work with Rihanna

In another story, Rick Ross and Stonebwoy had a conversation on Instagram Live and the Ghanaian artiste was asked by the MMG boss which musician he would love to work with.

Stonebwoy told Rick Ross that he would love to work with Rihanna or Taylor Swift, adding that it has always been his dream.

Rick Ross also talked about his upcoming collaboration with the dancehall star and said that he wanted to get it done soon.

Source: YEN.com.gh